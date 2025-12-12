Sibusisiwe Jili steps into her light with new music chapter.

Sibusisiwe Jili has always been more than what viewers see on screen. To many, she is the compelling actress who breathed life into unforgettable characters on some of South Africa’s biggest television productions.

But behind the scenes, another side of her has been quietly rising. A musician with a voice, a calling, and a story to tell.

Today, she embraces the world as AuraSibu, a name that marks both a rebirth and a declaration of purpose. After years of making music on the side, the Pietermaritzburg-born star is finally stepping into the industry with intention, creativity and confidence.

She is now the proud co-owner of Cava Records, and earlier this year she released her five-track EP Umshado, a symbolic project that represents the union of her two passions: acting and music.

The evolution into music

Her latest offering, the Afro Tech/Three Step single Abaphansi, continues that evolution. Rooted in ancestral guidance and spiritual awakening, the song speaks to protection, elevation and the deepening of one’s spiritual path. It is a sound that blends Afro Tech, house beats and the rhythmic flair of Gqom, a nod to her KZN upbringing.

“I’ve realised that I’m not alone. People gravitate toward my music because they’re either going through similar experiences or they just enjoy the sound. My music is my life, my journey and those close to me.”

Born in Pietermaritzburg, Jili has long been influenced by the energy and wave of Durban’s Gqom era. When she began experimenting with music, the sound naturally found its way into her early work. But as she grew personally and spiritually, her music followed.

Her move back home a few years ago was the catalyst for everything that followed.

Leaving Johannesburg, where she had spent years building her acting career, wasn’t easy. But it was necessary. Her role on The Queen had ended, opportunities were uncertain, and emotionally she needed grounding. The decision to return home became the turning point that opened up the path she is now walking.

Taking a break to recharge, regroup

“I needed a fresh start, and I needed to be around family. They’re my everything. Taking a break, healing, and focusing on my mental and spiritual wellness was the best thing I could have done for myself.”

Though she took a step back from the limelight, her acting career hasn’t been quiet. Jili’s last major television role was playing Nomkhosi Mhlongo, Nkunzi’s sister on Uzalo.

She also starred in Umjolo Gone Girl, and delivered a standout performance as Zanele Cebekhulu in Netflix’s Day Ones, earning her nominations at both the Simon Sabela Awards and the National Film & Television Awards (NFTA).

Cava Records, the label she co-owns with business partner KingCava, is now three years old. What began as a passion project is now a steadily growing business. This includes booking gigs every weekend and pushing out fresh, independent sound.

But the journey has not been easy.

“Financially, it was tough. As independent artists, we had to fund everything, equipment, studio time, travel, and still show up at gigs with the right energy. But we pushed through. And now, seeing the growth, the love, and the work paying off… it’s all worth it.”

She says music has, surprisingly, become the bigger financial driver in her life, surpassing acting at times.

“My creativity is on fleek. I’m aware, I’m grounded, and I’m having fun.”

Many might wonder whether she will eventually choose one lane over the other. But for AuraSibu, both passions are non-negotiable.

“I can’t choose. It’s like choosing between breathing and my heart beating. One can’t exist without the other.”

With the new year approaching, AuraSibu is preparing for expansion. Cava Records will be launching new projects. Collaborations are in the works, and travel is a major part of the 2026 plan. She is stepping into her light fully, spiritually, creatively and professionally.

“Everything happens in its own time,” she says. “I am extremely grateful. I’m taking it all as it comes.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content