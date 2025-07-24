Sibusiso Zitha found guilty of murdering chef Thembekile Letlape

The Johannesburg High Court has found Sibusiso Zitha (41) guilty of killing his former girlfriend, Thembekile Letlape, who was affectionately known as The Pastry Chef.

Zitha admitted guilt, leading to his conviction as charged.

The court has deferred sentencing until August 28 to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, as requested by the defence.

Zitha and Letlape were in a romantic relationship and lived together in Fourways, the fastest-developing commercial and residential hub in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

On May 30, 2024, an argument escalated while Letlape was cooking at their home.

In a violent outburst, Zitha stabbed her multiple times in the face and chest with several knives in the presence of his 10-year-old daughter, who was watching.

Letlape passed away at the scene from her wounds.

NPA pushes for harsh punishment

Zitha stated in his confession that Letlape confronted him while he was reading a book and sipping wine on the patio the day of the murder.

According to Zitha, Letlape yelled and made derogatory comments about his deceased parents. He also stated in his confession that Letlape experienced mood swings and depression.

They were both intoxicated the entire day of the murder, and Letlape’s mood deteriorated as the hours went by, Zitha told the court.

He stated in his bail affidavit that he understood the ramifications of his confession and that he intended to enter a guilty plea to the charges against him.

In the same bail affidavit, he added that he was not a threat to anyone’s safety or the general public.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the guilty plea and conviction, stating: “We are confident that, after hearing all sentencing submissions, the court will impose a punishment befitting the brutality and tragic nature of this crime.”

