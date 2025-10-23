Actor Sihle Chiliza steps into royal shoes and out of his comfort zone 

Durban-born actor and performer Sihle Chiliza is the newest face joining the hit SABC1 telenovela Amalanga Awafani, and his role as Prince Melizwe Manqele is already stirring excitement and curiosity.

The storyline takes viewers deep into the Zulu royal kingdom of eNhlanhleni, where Thembi (played by Nonsikelelo Mthiyane) finds herself caught in an arranged marriage with a prince hiding his own secrets.

For Chiliza, the call to play Melizwe was more than just another acting gig. It was a moment of pride and disbelief.

“I really didn’t know how to respond because my heart started beating differently,” he told Sunday World. “My emotions were all over the place. But I was so proud of myself that I managed to bag this role.”

Role took a lot out of his character

Stepping into the shoes of a royal character came with both depth and challenge. While Chiliza shares some traits with Melizwe — humility, kindness, and a strong sense of family — he admits the role pushed him far beyond his comfort zone.

“The toughest part was playing a character whose sexuality is different from mine. It was way out of my comfort zone as a straight man. I had a lot of questions like, ‘Would I be able to do it?’ But I reminded myself: ‘Sihle, you’re a professional actor, you studied hard for this. So please don’t back down.”

Melizwe’s character arc explores themes of duty, love, and self-acceptance within a royal framework. As the only heir to the Manqele throne, the prince carries the weight of tradition and expectation.

“I had to go back and learn how abantu basemakhaya baphila kanjani — how rural people live,” he explains. “Being the only heir comes with a lot of pressure and sacrifices. You don’t get to make your own decisions. You get orders from your father, the king, and the council.”

But audiences will soon see a side of Melizwe they don’t expect.

“They’ll be surprised that he’s gay or bisexual,” Chiliza teases. “He’s not what they thought he is.”

Reflecting on the arranged marriage storyline, he draws parallels to historical and cultural contexts.

Stepping into history

“Going back in history, many women were forced to marry people they didn’t know or love. But over time, love would grow. Our mothers used to say, ‘Uzofunda ukumthanda mntanami’ you will learn to love him.”

Chiliza credits his theatre background for helping him deliver a performance rooted in discipline and detail.

“In theatre you learn characterisation, discipline, and focus,” he says.

“Melizwe talks differently, walks differently, and behaves a certain way, and that takes preparation.”

Off-screen, the atmosphere on set is one of unity and creativity.

“Everybody played their role, from cast to crew. There was no dark energy during my time on set,” he laughs. “And the food! Kancane kancane kuza’iCraft!”

For the emotionally charged scenes, Chiliza draws from his own lived experiences growing up in KZN’s Inanda township.

“I’ve been through a lot emotionally and physically. I went back to those experiences to help me bring depth to the role.”

He also shares a moving moment from filming.

“Our director called Nonsikelelo and I aside. He told us to close our eyes and use our imagination to create the emotion for a scene. We stood there in silence to take it in, then we went to play. It was powerful.”

Life imitates art

As for what Amalanga Awafani viewers can take away from this chapter, he is very clear.

“Love, leadership, respect, and life decisions. They must also remember that okusemfihlakalweni kohamba kuhambe kuvele. Loosely translated as ‘what’s hidden will eventually come to light’.”

Looking ahead, Chiliza has big dreams, and they involve shaking up his image.

“One day I want to play a villain, someone everyone hates,” he smiles. “Or do more action movies, a Tom Cruise or Rambo type. But I also don’t want to lose the uniqueness of our South African stories.”

