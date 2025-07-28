Simphiwe Dana deletes post about ‘Shaka iLembe’ hairstyle

South African Afro-soul icon Simphiwe Dana set social media abuzz on Monday morning with a now-deleted post on X, accusing actress Nomzamo Mbatha and the Shaka iLembe production team of appropriating her signature Afrocentric hairstyle without giving her due credit.

The post, which went viral, ignited a flurry of reactions before Dana removed it, citing concerns about the conversation taking a tribal turn.

Dana, known for her powerful voice and unapologetic advocacy for African identity, expressed frustration in the deleted post, claiming that Mbatha and the Shaka iLembe team had drawn inspiration from her distinctive hairstyles without acknowledgement.

“Honey, there’s a difference between appreciation and appropriation. You’re not the only one. I’m fed up. It’s deeply disconcerting and cringe,” she wrote, reposting a picture of Mbatha on Instagram.

Dana wants to be acknowledged

She further noted her disappointment. “Together with the Shaka iLembe crew, I’m so disappointed. Because I love you.”

The Ndiredi hitmaker, celebrated for weaving African cultural elements into her music and personal style, suggested that the production team should have recognised her influence, given how closely her brand is tied to Afrocentric aesthetics.

The social media post’s deletion came swiftly after Dana responded to a user, @MsMphoNare, saying: “Baby, please don’t talk about me. Ever. I’ve deleted the post. Because you want to make it tribal when it could never be. Given my disposition.”

Social media reactions were polarised. Supporters like @ZuluCultureFan on X wrote: “Simphiwe Dana has been rocking these styles for years. It’s only right to give her credit for inspiring Shaka iLembe’s look.”

Others, however, felt her accusations were misplaced. @MzansiViewer posted: “These hairstyles are part of our shared Zulu heritage. No one owns them, not even Simphiwe.”

Not new to controversy

This is not the first time Dana has found herself at the centre of an online controversy.

In 2024, she publicly accused Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie of falsely listing her as a beneficiary of a relief fund, a claim she clarified was made without her knowledge by her music director.

“I never applied for that fund. My name was used without my consent,” she stated at the time.

Sunday World reached out to eight intellectual property law firms for comment, and five of them declined to comment, while one stated: “This is a very complex and new matter, and I am afraid I cannot comment on the matter.”

Attempts to get a comment from Dana were unsuccessful.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content