Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani expand their family

Actress Simphiwe Ngema has revealed that she is expecting a child with her boyfriend Tino Chinyani.

Although their relationship has been intermittent, Ngema and Chinyani are now expecting their second child together.

She posted on Instagram on Friday that her family is growing.

After giving birth to her first child in 2020, Ngema reflected in 2021 and disclosed that her “difficult” pregnancy nearly ended in death for both her and the infant Tiyani.

Following the murder of her late husband Dumisani Masilela in 2017, Ngema began dating model and TV presenter Chinyani, who was born in Zimbabwe, in 2019.

Their romance was reignited in March 2023, over a year after the actress’ September 2021 announcement of their break-up.

A beautiful love story

They stated that they had parted ways and would co-parent when they announced their shocking split.

“This has been one of my greatest experiences, a beautiful love story of two people fighting all the odds to be together,” Ngema said at the time.

“I have learnt to love again, to feel again, to live again, and to smile again.”

She added: “I will forever be grateful for everything you have taught me. I pray that God gives us the strength and wisdom to raise our beautiful son.”

Chinyani sparked speculation that he and Ngema had resumed their romance in 2023 by sharing a number of sultry photos of them together on Instagram.

Ngema gushed about her man, expressing gratitude for his ability to move mountains on her behalf.

“Mang’thanda nginga typer enye ibreakup ithi pe … ngiyadlala eyi! Sesi right [if I want to, I’ll type another break-up, dare me … lol, I’m joking, we are good now],” Ngema joked at the time.

“For the wrong one, he will make excuses; for the right one, he will move mountains. Thank you for moving mountains, my Wumpalumpa.“

