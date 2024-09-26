Singer Kaylow hospitalised after recent car accident

Musician Kaylow, real name Kelello Sengoana, is recovering in the hospital after being involved in a car accident.

His management posted the news of Kaylow’s hospitalisation on his social media platforms.

“Kaylow, our beloved brother, is on the mend after a recent car accident. We are grateful for the outpouring love and support from his fans during this time,” reads the statement from Kaylow’s management.

“He is surrounded by loved ones and making progress. We will share updates on his recovery as he continues to heal.”

Exposed to sounds of Nina Simone

Kaylow’s distinctive sonorous voice sets him apart from other musicians and singers in the public eye.

Many people adore the deep and profound lyrics in his songs, which is why they are so well-regarded.

Growing up in a musical family, Kaylow was exposed to the sounds of Patti LaBelle, Nina Simone, and George Benson at a young age. His late mother and aunt also sang frequently.

He described his religion as “Godly,” according to media reports, and said he does not adhere to any denomination because he believes in a higher power that also includes ancestors.

I believe in ancestors

“I don’t follow any particular religion. I believe in God, I believe in Christ, and I also believe in ancestors,” Kaylow was quoted as saying.

“In terms of my spirituality, I look at the way nature is; there is always a system that is a blueprint.

“I personally believe God has his own system that runs while some of us get confused or tend to compare ancestors to angels, which are all one thing.”

Although many people are unaware of the role ancestors play in a person’s life, Kaylow clarified that he believes his ancestors are there to support and guide him on his journey through life.

