Singer Lloyiso begs for help, invites Mzansi on journey to stardom

South African singer Lloyiso Gijana, who believes he is going to be the biggest artist in the world one day, is appealing for support from fans.

The Gqeberha-born singer took part in the SA Idols season 11 and was eliminated before reaching the final stages of the singing competition.

Gijana wrote on his social media account: “SA I need you guys to back me [up], because I’m about to be the biggest artist in the world. Also, I need everyone to [join me] on this journey, because it’s going to change lives.

“I’m releasing an EP in March. I’m [also] charging R200 000 for [performing at] weddings, because you guys have all sorts of requests and [are] unorganised too.”

Gijana released his single Seasons in 2021 and has done numerous covers for international singing stars. He has also performed at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and received compliments from Grammy award-winning musician India Arie in 2022.

The singer has also been the brains behind gender-based violence songs including the hit number Madoda Sabelani, Indlovu and many others.

To the Heard 🐘. It’s our year 🤞🏾. This is the biggest year of my life!! — Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) January 6, 2023

I just dropped “Let me love you now” 🤯🤯 we close to the project!!! https://t.co/UnStl8imP9 pic.twitter.com/WbllYFybJu — Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) November 30, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LLOYISO🐘 (@lloyiso_rsa)

