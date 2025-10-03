Singer Lwah Ndlunkulu on her new album and food business

The first lady of Inkabi Records and Urban Maskandi singer Lwandile Mtshali, best known as Lwah Ndlunkulu, has released her 12-track album titled Amaciko while also announcing her new culinary business venture.

A celebration of creatives

At Propstar in Johannesburg, surrounded by fans, supporters, and industry peers, Lwah Ndlunkulu described her second album as an ode to the preservers of African culture and traditions.

“Amaciko is my love letter to my ancestors. And to every man and woman who carries the weight of culture and still dares to be modern and build an empire,” she said.

The word Amaciko is isiZulu for artists and creatives, especially performers such as actors, musicians, and dancers.

“It honours the skilled artisans and custodians of our culture. I aim to be [that] through my music with Amaciko production. And through the authentic tastes we will bring with Amaciko Foods,” she told Sunday World.

Culture through music, food

Lwah Ndlunkulu has ventured into the culinary world by launching Amaciko Foods. An extension of her traditional music genre. The project is a traditional food service based in Maboneng, Johannesburg.

“I will be serving warm and hearty traditional meals that remind us of home,” she said.

“The food will be for delivery until the eatery is officially opened.”

The 25-year-old said food and music have always gone hand in hand. Influenced by her grandmother, who raised her in Kwa-Zulu-Natal and supported her through her career.

“I have always loved good food. So mixing both my passions is important,” Lwah Ndlunkulu added.

Under the Amaciko umbrella, she will also be launching a podcast.

“One cannot sustain themselves with only the music business. We need different streams of income. Luckily, I get to do the things I love.”