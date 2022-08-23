Sio lights up New York City’s Time Square

South African singer Sio has lit up the Time Square in New York City following an announcement that she was the SpotifyEqual ambassador for Africa.

EQUAL is a global music programme aimed at curbing inequality in the music industry by zooming into the good work that women do in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Sio, real name Siobhan King, expressed her excitement on her socials.

“Hi, my name is Sio. I’m from Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg in South Africa, and I am on a billboard in Time Square, New York City, because I am a storyteller, my songs say so,” she wrote.

“Massive love Spotify for crowning me #spotifyEQUAL ambassador for Africa this month. Thank you to everybody who made this happen.”

The poetic singer explained earlier this month that she is ready to challenge herself and change how the world is viewed.

“I’ve taken it upon myself to challenge, in my music and how I share it with the world, how things have always been in favour of men to the exploit and degradation of women.

“I am honoured beyond measure and so excited to be the ambassador of EQUAL Africa. I give thanks for the immense spotlight it gives me and my music and the many doors and opportunities it will afford me,” reads Sio’s post.

