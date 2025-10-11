Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi- ‘My voice was my biggest insecurity’

For years, content creator and voice-over artist Sipho ‘Alphi’ Mkhwanazi struggled to accept the very thing that has now brought him national recognition, his voice.

The Johannesburg-born creative, who shelved his corporate career, has put his communication qualification to good use on television and social media.

This week he scooped the Best Indigenous Performance award at the inaugural South Africa Voiceover Awards and says his journey has been one of self-acceptance and faith.

“My voice has always been one of my biggest insecurities. It is very rare for a bearded and chubby gent to sound like an early 20s teenage girl. For the longest time, I did not know what to do with that. But God used the very thing I doubted to allow me to shine,” said Mkhwanazi.

Vocal trademark

His unique tone, once a source of embarrassment, has now become his defining trademark, earning him recognition for his captivating work across all four chapters of the Netflix production Umjolo and various projects on Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu.

The award, which celebrates excellence in indigenous language performance, marks a turning point in Mkhwanazi’s career. It not only cements his status as one of South Africa’s most distinctive voices but also sends a powerful message about embracing individuality in an industry obsessed with image and sound perfection.

“It took me a while to ‘find my voice’ and overcome my insecurities,” he reflects. “But the second I decided to be my truest self, it is like the world was waiting in eager anticipation to fast-track me into the blessings I see today.”

The 2025 Mail & Guardian Top 200 Young South African honouree has built a reputation for blending cultural authenticity with emotional storytelling.

“This win is not just about me,” he adds. “It is about every young person who has been told their differences are weaknesses. Your voice, literally and figuratively, is your superpower.”

