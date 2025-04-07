Sir Trill bounces back two years after fallout with DJ Maphorisa

Tumelo Zwane, popularly known as Sir Trill, has navigated a challenging path to reclaim his position in the music industry following a significant controversy in 2023.

Known for his soulful voice and hits such as John Wick and Banyana, his career took a hit when he publicly addressed financial exploitation, which he described as mentally damaging.

In early 2023, Sir Trill used his X account to express frustration over not being compensated for his music, stating in an X post: “It’s tiring and mentally damaging. So many hits, and I’ve never seen a cent. I’m tired.”

At the time, he shared that there was a “grootman” who had sabotaged his career. It later emerged that he was referring to DJ Maphorisa.

Sir Trill stated that the “grootman” has been preventing other artists from collaborating with him, effectively stifling his progress and creativity.

He also spoke about the gatekeepers in the amapiano music genre, claiming that they have tried to sabotage his music career.

According to Sir Trill, the reason he had not been putting out a lot of music was because he felt discouraged.

Making strong comeback

DJ Maphorisa shared conversations between him and Sir Trill with proof of payment, citing that maybe Sir Trill was talking about another grootman and stating that he needs help.

“I remember him not turning up for the music video for De Mthuda’s John Wick; I knew we were going to have a problem.

“Self-sabotage and karma from all the promoters [that] you fu*#ed not pitching [for] those gigs,” wrote Maphorisa at the time.

Now, in 2025, Sir Trill is making a strong comeback with new music, his own record label, and collaborations, marking a fresh start.

Speaking to Sunday World, he said his comeback was spurred by fan demand and his own creative drive. "Because I was already working on music to release, and a lot of people were asking. So it was a break for me to make more music." Sir Trill said he has become 'a bit more experienced" and gained "more knowledge on the business side of things". "It is very important to educate yourself about the music business. This growth will help me navigate the industry challenges more effectively." Open to collaborating with other artists He plans to maintain his approach. "Nothing changes using the same method and navigation, which is rather to keep to myself but be open to collaborating with other producers and artists," he said. As an independent artist, he believes good music is key to growing his label, launched as Ghost Music Group in March. During the hard times, he relied more on his family and team. He stated: "I had to get myself out of that situation as a man. With just support from family and team, I'm glad to say that I am finally back now, like we're just getting started with everything." When asked about his relationship with Nkosazana Daughter, he declined to comment, saying he does not speak about his personal life.