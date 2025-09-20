When actor Sisa Hewana stepped into the shoes of Hlathi in Inimba, he knew he was not playing an ordinary character.

Hlathi is not just an estranged husband or a father at war with his family. He is manipulative, entitled, and emotionally destructive. Yet, as Hewana explains, his most important task was not to play “the villain”. It was to unearth the humanity inside a deeply flawed man.

Finding the human in inhumanity

“The greatest challenge was to Sisa Hewana on playing the manipulative Hlathi on ‘Inimba’,” Hewana told Sunday World.

“Hlathi doesn’t see himself as a villain. He sees himself as the wronged party. My job wasn’t to play ‘abuse’. It was to play his twisted logic, entitlement, and deep-seated insecurity.”

Hewana admits the divorce storyline with Zoleka, played by Lunathi Mampofu, tested him emotionally.

“Those scenes are so charged because they’re not just about anger. They’re about loss, pride, and a desperate need for control. I had to lean on Lunathi and the directors to make sure we portrayed the dynamic with sensitivity and truth.”

Hlathi’s manipulative return to the Mabandla home has been one of the show’s most shocking turns. With fans flooding social media to call out his toxic behaviour. Celebrities like Anele Mdoda have even shared real-life experiences sparked by Hlathi’s storyline.

Story relevant in ordinary lives

“If people are this passionate, it means the story feels real. While it’s strange to see your face turned into a meme for villainy, it means the character is working. Most importantly, if Hlathi’s actions help someone recognise toxicity in their own life or start a conversation about emotional abuse, then the role has served a purpose beyond entertainment.”

Recent episodes show Hlathi battling jealousy after discovering Thumeka’s new admirer. This while still trying to manipulate his way back into her life. Preparing for such jealousy-driven scenes, Hewa says, required him to tap into Hlathi’s sense of entitlement.

“Jealousy for Hlathi is rooted in possession. He sees Thumeka as his. The chemistry with Zenande Mfenyana is fantastic because we trust each other. We always check in after heavy takes. It’s crucial to leave the character’s energy on set.”

But alongside the control and abuse, Hlathi’s vulnerability, especially his heartbreak over his children, cannot be ignored.

“His pain over Qhawe, Likamva, and Yanga is perhaps his most genuine emotion. But Hlathi weaponises even his vulnerability. That’s what makes him so emotionally triggering.”

Having built his career on roles including Isidingo, Hewana says Hlathi is unlike anything he’s done before.

Masterclass in toxicity

“Many roles can be reactive, but Hlathi is the catalyst for chaos. Playing him has been a masterclass in recognising toxic patterns: love-bombing, isolation, and gaslighting. It’s also reinforced why I choose complex, difficult characters. Stories like this matter.”

He credits the cast and creative team for creating a safe environment to explore such heavy material.

“Our debriefing is often simple: a cup of tea, a [foolish] joke, and a reminder that we’ve just done our jobs. That separation is vital for your mental health.”

More in store for viewers

As Inimba continues to trend, especially around Zoleka’s divorce storyline, fans are eager to know what’s coming next. Hewana teases that Hlathi will be forced to face the consequences of his actions.

“He will have to make a choice. Will he carry on with his old ways, or will he find redemption in repentance?”

“I must make it clear I am not a counsellor. If you feel controlled, isolated, or manipulated, your feelings are valid. Speak to someone you trust. No one deserves to live with that kind of fear or control.”

