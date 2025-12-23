SIU chases ‘Tsotsi’ to the grave over misappropriated Lotto funds

The SIU has obtained a preservation order to freeze a Pretoria property belonging to the late actor Presley Chweneyagae in the ongoing pursuit to crack down on alleged corruption that happened at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Chweneyagae, who rose to prominence after starring in movie Tsotsi, had been named while he was still alive as among those who benefitted from the milking dry of the NLC through bogus non-profit entities.

Following his passing, the SIU didn’t stop its mission to recover what was unduly benefitted by the man, as his sins are now carried by his wife Christinah.

The Special Tribunal gave the SIU, probably the best performing law enforcement agency, the go ahead to preserve the property.

R899k property bought with NLC funds

“The order prohibits any sale, transfer, lease, encumbrance, or disposal of a

home in Pretoria, Gauteng, pending the finalisation of civil proceedings to be instituted by the SIU within 60 court days,” according to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“The property is alleged to have been purchased with approximately R889, 000 diverted from a R15-million NLC grant meant for youth arts programmes. The SIU’s investigation found that the grant was approved for the Southern African Youth Movement NPO — represented by Sigudla — and subsequently channelled through Domestic Baboon (Pty) Ltd, a company solely owned by the late Presley Chweneyagae, to acquire the private residence.

“The primary mission of the SIU is to recover proceeds from beneficiaries of NLC grant funding who are involved in unlawful activities. Thereby restoring the state’s financial losses.”

The SIU was empowered by a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration within the NLC and to recover financial losses incurred by the state.

“The order from the Special Tribunal represents an important step in the SIU’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption and ensure accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.”

More celebrities on the SIU firing line over NLC funds

The late singer is just one of the celebrities who allegedly benefitted from the NLC funds unlawfully. TV personality Minnie Dlamini just paid back a R50, 000 to the SIU, related to the NLC funds she allegedly received unlawfully.

Actress Terry Pheto was also in the SIU’s pursued by the SIU over her mansion associated with the same NLC funds. Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate’s name also came up from time to time over the lottery funds.

It remains to be seen who else in the entertainment industry will be next.

