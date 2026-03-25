Siya Sepotokele’s portrayal of Azande will leave ‘Inimba’ viewers angry and frustrated

Actor Siya Sepotokele is warning viewers to brace themselves; his latest role in Inimba is not one they will easily make peace with.

Sepotokele plays Azande Ngcukana, who starts a quiet war over who will be the next ruler of the Ngcukana empire.

Azande is a character who quietly shakes up loyalties and changes the way things work in the family, bringing back old issues that they thought were long gone.

He hinted this week in an interview with Sunday World that his role will frustrate, challenge, and leave audiences with strong feelings.

“You’re definitely going to feel conflicted. One minute you’ll understand him, the next you won’t,” Sepotokele says of his character.

At the heart of Inimba is a young man who is trying to hold himself together while battling pressure, emotional wounds, and expectations that threaten to break him.

While he may seem composed and in control, Sepotokele reveals that beneath that surface lies vulnerability and unresolved pain.

It is this complexity that makes the character both relatable and difficult to watch. “He’s not perfect, he’s not always right, but everything he does comes from somewhere.”

Rather than playing the role of a hero or villain, Sepotokele made a deliberate choice to lean into the character’s humanity, even when it meant confronting decisions he personally disagreed with.

“There are moments where I genuinely question him, but I’ve learned to approach that with empathy instead of resistance,” he says.

The result is a performance that does not ask for sympathy but understanding.

Real-life experiences

Inimba delves deep into themes of identity, pressure, and the silent struggles many people carry.

According to Sepotokele, these are not distant or fictional ideas; they reflect real-life experiences that many viewers will recognise in themselves.

“That pressure of trying to become something while carrying expectations from family, society, and yourself—it’s something a lot of us are dealing with.”

However, portraying that reality had an emotional toll.

Sepotokele admits that some scenes stayed with him long after filming wrapped, forcing him to confront difficult emotions.

“There are scenes that don’t leave you when the cameras stop rolling. You carry them with you because they tap into something real.”

With Inimba, Sepotokele embraces risk, and so does the story.

Instead, the show holds up a mirror to the messy, uncomfortable truth about people: that they are rarely just one thing.

And if early hints are anything to go by, audiences should prepare for a character they will not be able to box in or forget anytime soon.

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