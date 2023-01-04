SK Khoza lets fans in on his accomplishments, challenges

Controversial South African actor Sithembiso “SK” Khoza is looking back on his journey with pride after bagging numerous awards for his excellent work in front of the camera.

The actor took to Instagram to share the moment with fans, saying he has faced several challenges on his way to stardom. However, through each obstacle, he has gained the strength to face life head on.

“I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work, because I am very sure that every other nominee for these awards was as capable, if not more, of winning these awards,” he shared.

“I have faced several challenges on my way here, but each one of them has only strengthened me to make me the person I am today.”

The KwaZulu-Natal-born lead actor on the upcoming Kings of Joburg always aims for a specific goal and does not lose the focus until he accomplishes it.

“Winning these awards would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received from my seniors and my colleagues, for whom I have the deepest respect, and from whom I have derived the strength to challenge myself and perform better at each role that I portray,” he added.

Khoza also thanked his fans for the support and promised to work more on his craft.

“I sincerely thank each and every single one of you for loving, voting and supporting me to reach a point in my career where I can proudly hold up these awards as a mark of my achievements. I also promise to only get better at my work, so that you can witness me winning more awards.”

