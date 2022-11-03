‘Skeem Saam’ actor Cornet Mamabolo re-emerges in ‘The River’

Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo has joined 1 Magic’s telenovela The River. Mamabolo took a break in October 2021 from the SABC weekday drama to focus more on his insurance business venture.

Mamabolo plays the role of Thabo “T-Bose” Maputla in Skeem Saam and his character has grown, evolving from a teenager living in Turfloop with his well-off parents to a full-on responsible adult.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old shared his new venture on social media. “I know you missed me on your screens, I’m coming different this time,” he wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author