‘Skeem Saam’ actor Mahlatse Moropo breaks silence on sexuality rumours

Award-winning Skeem Saam actor Mahlatse Moropo has set the record straight after his sexuality became a trending topic during the Basadi in Music Awards weekend earlier this month.

Moropo, who plays Letetswe Kunutu on the popular SABC1 drama, is not only an actor but also a choreographer, dancer and voice-over artist.

On a Sunday World Engage episode, scheduled to go live on Sunday this week, the Limpopo-born star dismissed the speculation.

“No, no, no, no — I am not gay,” he said firmly.

The buzz stemmed from his daring red-carpet looks. It sparked conversations around gender norms, self-expression, and African masculinity. Moropo admitted that while he is aware of the chatter, he has chosen not to let it weigh him down.

Not bothered by rumours

“I’ve learnt not to care about what the next person says. I am a never-mind type of person. If it doesn’t bring me money, I don’t care,” said Moropo.

“If you give attention to what people are saying, you will die mentally. Some people have even [taken their own lives] because of social media. I do my own thing, I live my life, I am a creative, and I don’t owe anyone explanations.”

He revealed that he has even turned down podcast invitations to ‘clear the air’ about his sexuality.

“That would be giving people the power to control me into admitting something I’m not. I don’t see the need,” he said.

Moropo also shared that his girlfriend has been supportive amid the rumours.

“I was speaking to my partner, and she asked how I felt about the comments. And I told her, ‘absolutely nothing’, I did all of that intentionally — right down to the outfits. I went with the drama,” he laughed.

Despite the criticism, the actor says he will continue to push boundaries with his creativity and fashion choices.

“I live my life. I’m not here to explain myself,” he concluded.

