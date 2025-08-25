Skeem Saam actor spreads his artistic wings to ‘cultural’ lekompo music

Skeem Saam actor Mahlatsi Moropo is proving that he is much more than just a TV star.

The 24-year-old Limpopo native is spreading his wings into music, embracing lekompo- a genre that is not only close to his heart- but also deeply rooted in his culture.

During an exclusive sit-down with Sunday World Engage, Moropo, who plays Letetswe Kunutu in the soapie, opened up about his creative journey, his unshakeable belief in storytelling, and how lekompo is helping him

carry the spirit of his province into the world.

Best known for his role in the hit SABC1 drama series, Moropo is a multi-talented artist. He is a choreographer, dancer, voice-over artist, and now a musician. For him, lekompo is not just another music style; it is a cultural vessel.

“Lekompo reminds me of the motswako era, when artists like HHP and Cassper Nyovest were telling stories of township life through music,” Moropo told Sunday World Engage.

Lekompo, a genre steadily gaining traction across Limpopo and beyond, is built on rhythm, storytelling, and indige-nous langua-ges. For Moropo, its power lies in the way it blends cultures and identities while staying true to its origins.

“Through lekompo, we are saying Limpopo is not just one thing. We are a province of different cultures, different tongues, and different ways of life. This music gives us the space to tell those stories in our own languages,” he explained.

Moropo sees lekompo as more than music; it is a movement of recognition. “Lekompo is a very big genre, but it needs more recognition. What we are doing is not just music; it’s storytelling. It’s about capturing the spirit of our people, our struggles, our joys, and our dreams. When you listen to a lekompo track, you hear the heartbeat of Limpopo,” he said.

His entry into the genre feels destined. “God gave me this diverse gift so that I do not suffer,” he reflected. “I can’t complain about being broke when I’ve been given the talent to tell stories in many different ways through acting, dance, voice and music.”

Interestingly, his love for performance was sparked not in front of cameras or microphones but through a family connection.

“My father once introduced me to one of his clients, and the man saw something in me that I didn’t even see at the time.

“He pushed me towards the stage and encouraged me to try drama, and that changed my life. Even though he’s no longer with us, he set me on this path.”

That encouragement shaped a journey of resilience. While studying drama at Northern Academy Secondary School, Moropo auditioned six times for the same role in Skeem Saam before finally securing it.

“What I’ve learned in this industry is that you don’t call agents asking for feedback after auditions,” he laughed. “After the fifth one, I told my parents I was tired. I didn’t know what was happening with all these agencies. But I kept going, and seven years after I started acting in theatre, I finally joined Skeem Saam.”

Moropo believes that lekompo has the potential to resonate with national and even global audiences.

“Lekompo is about us telling our stories in our own way. If we nurture it, it can go far,” he said.

