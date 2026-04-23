‘Skeem Saam’ actress Harriet Manamela joins ‘Isitha: The Enemy’ season four

Veteran actress Harriet Manamela is stepping into the spotlight in the highly anticipated return of Isitha: The Enemy, premiering on Monday, April 27, and her arrival is set to have a profound impact on the community of Esihlahleni.

Manamela joins the show’s season four as Dorcas, Martha’s outspoken and unpredictable aunt, a woman who thrives on chaos and proximity to power.

Armed with a sharp tongue and a dangerous understanding of the community’s deepest secrets, Dorcas wastes no time involving herself in everyone’s business.

Bold, dramatic, and impossible to ignore, she quickly becomes a disruptive force in a world that is already teetering on the edge.

But Dorcas is not the only new person causing trouble.

Veteran actor Bongani Gumede enters the fold as Sam Gumede, the long-lost younger brother of Solly, believed to have died years ago after going into exile in Tanzania during apartheid.

His sudden return raises more questions than answers. Quiet, calculated, and commanding, Sam positions himself as a stabilising force within the family, particularly for Nomsa, but his true intentions remain uncertain.

New season packed with explosive drama

Adding to the tension is Andile Mxakaza as Zikali “Mapholoba” Ngcobo, a former mayor-turned-ruthless underworld kingpin.

Driven by revenge following his daughter’s death, Mapholoba is determined to rebuild his empire, emerging as one of the most dangerous men in Esihlahleni.

Former Shaka iLembe actress and beauty queen Luyanda Zuma joins as Dabulamanzi, a young ithwasa grappling with a calling she never chose.

Torn between tradition and her dreams, her journey adds emotional weight as she struggles with her identity, fear, and duty.

Meanwhile, Mpilo Mbatha takes on the role of Ongeziwe Junior “OJ” Ngcobo, a compassionate medical student trying to break free from his father’s dark legacy, while Calvin Ratladi appears as Bhubesi, a loyal ally to Kamavovo in the spiritual realm.

Season four promises a gripping exploration of truth, consequence, and survival, where the line between family and enemy is all but erased.

As secrets unravel and power shifts into the open, the arrival of these new characters, led by Manamela’s commanding Dorcas, signals a season packed with tension, betrayal, and explosive drama.

Also Read: Harriet Manamela returns to Skeem Saam after surgery

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