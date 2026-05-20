Skeem Saam’s biggest love story finally reaches the altar

After years of heartbreak, betrayal, forgiveness, and endless second chances, the long-awaited wedding between Pretty and Lehasa has finally arrived on Skeem Saam, and fans are emotionally invested more than ever.

For viewers who have followed the couple’s turbulent journey from the very beginning, this is more than just another television wedding. It marks the culmination of one of South Africa’s most talked-about onscreen romances.

Speaking to Sunday World, Lerato Marabe, who plays Pretty, reflected on why audiences have remained attached to the complicated love story for so many years.

“I think people have stayed invested because it feels real,” said Marabe. “Pretty and Lehasa aren’t a perfect couple.

“They’ve been through things that test them emotionally, mentally, and everything. So viewers have seen themselves in the highs and the lows. It’s not just romance; it’s history.”

Over the years, viewers have watched Pretty evolve from an uncertain young woman into someone willing to fight for the life and love she believes in, despite criticism, family pressure, and emotional setbacks.

Balance between love and family

Marabe admitted that her growth has mirrored her own personal journey.

“It’s been a journey for me too. Playing Pretty over the years has meant growing with her. She started off very uncertain, and now she’s someone who knows what she wants and is willing to stand by it, even when it’s hard.”

The actress revealed that she was both shocked and excited when she first learned that Pretty and Lehasa would finally walk down the aisle.

“After everything they’ve been through, it felt big,” she said. “But also very special because it’s been such a long journey for both characters.”

The relationship between Pretty and Lehasa has consistently dominated online conversations, with the hashtag #BeforeIDo trending across social media platforms as fans debated whether the pair truly belonged together.

While Marabe acknowledges the intense public interest, she says she never allows online opinions to dictate how she approaches the role.

“Social media definitely adds pressure, but I try not to let it dictate how I play her,” she explained. “At the end of the day, I go back to what Pretty would feel in that moment, not what the internet wants.”

One of the central themes in Pretty’s storyline has been the difficult balance between love, family expectations, and personal happiness, something Marabe believes resonates deeply with many young South Africans.

“I think it speaks to how difficult it is for young people to choose themselves,” she said. “Many people go through that same conflict in real life.”

Controversial character

Lehasa’s flawed and controversial character has often divided viewers, yet Pretty’s unwavering connection to him remains one of the show’s strongest emotional anchors.

“Love is never simple,” said Marabe. “Sometimes love isn’t about logic; it’s about emotion and history.”

Without giving away spoilers, Marabe teased an emotional roller coaster for viewers tuning into the wedding episode.

“There’s joy, tension, and moments that feel very full circle,” she said.

Asked whether Pretty and Lehasa are soulmates, Marabe paused before answering carefully.

“I think ‘soulmates’ is a strong word, but I do think they are deeply connected,” she said. “Whether that connection always leads to happiness is another story.”

As fans prepare to witness one of the most anticipated moments in Skeem Saam history, Marabe summed up the wedding episode in three words: “emotional, intense, beautiful.”

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