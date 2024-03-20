Skeem Saam’s Inno Sadiki believes in women shooting their shots

Innocent Inno Sadiki plays the character of Sthoko on SABC 1’s weekday drama series Skeem Saam. Sadiki’s character Sthoko has found love after coming out of a messy and abusive marriage with her ex-husband Dennis.

Speaking to Sunday World, Sadiki said Sthoko has really had it tough in life and it has been a long journey.

New lease on life

“She went from being unemployed to being a teacher, which was a huge milestone for her. One of her goals was to eventually find love from someone who is equally minded as her and is as passionate as she is. Enos Babiele is a good guy. And Sthoko is very excited and keen about this chapter in her life,” said Sadiki.

One of the similarities that Babiele and Sthoko share are that they are both raising kids who are a bit older.

“For the longest time Sthoko has always focused on everyone else besides herself. Now this is her time now to find love. Sthoko decided to go after what she wants and was very straightforward. Although Babiele resisted at first.”

Sadiki said she believes that it is very important for women to shoot their shots when it comes to relationships. Just like Sthoko did.

It’s ok to ‘shoot your shot’

“I think it is very important to, who said guys have to do it? If you like something, why wait for somebody to come to you? We are trendsetters as women. And I think it was important for Sthoko to make this move. Funny enough, a lot of women have approached me to say ‘thank you’. And I am actually going to do the same. Sthoko went for all the tactics to get through to Babiele’s heart.”

Sthoko being the daughter of the fiery MaNtuli, Sadiki said her character was never ready for her mother’s reaction. Also given the fact that she had no influence in the relationship.

