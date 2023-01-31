‘Skeem Saam’s’ Patrick Seleka hosts cooking show on Netflix

Skeem Saam actor Patrick Seleka, who plays the character of Katlego Peterson, will be the host of a new cooking show on Netflix.

Seleka took to social media to share the exciting news of making his dream of four years come true.

As the host of The Cook Along he will venture across South Africa eating and replicating dishes prepared by celeb chefs using farm-fresh ingredients.

“A township kid with a passion for food goes on a quest to learn more about food. Turning my Skeem Saam storyline into a reality. This is the making of the aspiring chef SLK,” he wrote.

This is a story of how, I, Patrick SELEKA, a township kid with a passion for food goes on a quest to learn more about food. Turning my SKEEM SAAM story line into a reality. This is the making of the ASPIRING CHEF SLK. pic.twitter.com/OVz6faLPma — PATRICK SELEKA JNR (@PatrickSeleka) January 27, 2023

Thecookalong streaming only on NETFLIX. pic.twitter.com/uEE71x5ExT — PATRICK SELEKA JNR (@PatrickSeleka) January 28, 2023

