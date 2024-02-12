Slikour and wife ask for privacy amid rumours of divorce

In the wake of accusations of infidelity and divorce, musician and businessman Siyabonga “Slikour” Metane and his spouse Melissa Wilkinson have asked for privacy.

This comes after Sunday World reported at the weekend that the couple, who had been married for over three years, was about to get divorced.

But according to a statement the couple made, they have been married for more than five years.

“We have been married for over five years, and as with every marriage, we have our own trials and tribulations to face and overcome,” reads the couple’s joint statement.

“While we acknowledge these challenges, we also would like the opportunity to work through them privately.”

Metane and Wilkinson said they would like to let their loved ones, friends, and business partners know that they are aware of recent claims made about the state of their marriage.

Committed to building a happy home

“As parents, we are both very committed to building a happy and healthy home, not only for ourselves but, most importantly, for our children.

“We request that our marriage and family be treated with respect and sensitivity, allowing us our right to privacy.”

A Sunday World source claims that Wilkinson left her marriage because she believes Slikour, a former member of Skwatta Kamp, is emotionally abusing her.

She also complained, the source said, that Slikour had extramarital affairs and had abused her financially and psychologically.

“Melissa tried to fight for her marriage and to convince him to include her in decision-making, but he ignored her and continued to make unilateral decisions,” the source told Sunday World.

“She is one of the women who believe that a couple, especially husband and wife, should collectively discuss issues before a decision is taken.

“When Slikour sidelined her, she was hurt and decided to throw in the towel.”

