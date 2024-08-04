Hip hop sensation and entrepreneur Siyabonga \u201cSlikour\u201d Metane has agreed to buy his wife Melissa Wilkinson out of their Sandton marital home after losing the fight to save his\u00a0 faltering marriage. Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Metane has agreed to pay Wilkinson at least R250 000\u00a0 as part of the settlement for her to move out of their matrimonial pad in the ritzy\u00a0 suburb of Johannesburg. To read this story in full, buy a copy of today\u2019s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper\u2019s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https:\/\/www.magzter.com\/ZA\/Fundudzi-Media\/Sunday-World\/Newspaper Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content