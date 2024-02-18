Slikour’s wife wants court to nullify marriage contract

Hip-hop artist Slikour’s estranged wife has threatened to go to court to challenge the validity of the antenuptial contract they signed after the registration of their civil and customary marriage.

According to information received from the estranged couple’s close associate, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, Melissa Wilkinson allegedly discovered to her chagrin that she had signed the antenuptial contract papers, which the artist had handed over to her, after the registration of their marriage.

Wilkinson and Slikour, real name Siyabonga Metane, separated after she dumped him after accusing him of infidelity, emotional, financial and psychological abuse.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

