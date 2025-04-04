Sni Mhlongo recounts ordeal after she was arrested for speeding

The life of well-known Johannesburg influencer Snikiwe “Sni” Mhlongo was completely upended in November 2024 when she was arrested for allegedly speeding.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department arrested the YouTuber on suspicion of exceeding the legal speed limit in Fourways.

Charges in her speeding case were dropped on December 11, she disclosed for the first time in an interview with Sunday World on Thursday.

Mhlongo went into detail about the incident, feelings, and fallout surrounding the arrest, stating that it put her fortitude to the test.

It started in Fourways between 4pm and 5pm when Mhlongo drove to pick up a friend for a brand event.

False allegations of intoxication

Police stopped her after she turned onto a downhill road, claiming that a hidden camera captured her going over the speed limit.

“I was so confused, but I cooperated fully. The officers showed me the footage allegedly clocking me at 104 km/h. They then declared it an automatic arrest,” said Mhlongo.

Following paperwork, they allowed her to drive herself to the station while being escorted, where she was taken into custody.

False allegations of intoxication and other misinformation spread, making the situation worse.

“Emotionally, it was horrible. It made me question what I did to deserve that,” she said.

Professionally, she maintained her credibility with partners who understood her position, but she lost career opportunities because of the reported speed and “criminal” label attached to her.

Mhlongo grateful for family support

“Some deals were lost; others paused. Public scrutiny hit hardest. The information was false, but I couldn’t defend myself; it was an ongoing case.

“Dealing with court publicly while my character was trashed was unbearable.”

She trusted the justice system because of an excellent attorney and openness. “We played it by the book,” she said.

According to the YouTuber, her family, led by her mom, Brenda Mhlongo, was her rock.

“Mom arrived that night with her lawyer and carried me through. My sister’s suggestion to check the car tracker proved pivotal, debunking the speed claim. That belief kept me sane,” she added.

Mhlongo strikes a balance as an influencer by sharing only what she feels comfortable sharing.

Also Read: Snikiwe Sni Mhlongo breaks her silence, clears the air after arrest

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content