Sodi tries to use a front to buy R16m upmarket restaurant

Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi tried to purchase a R16-million upmarket restaurant last year despite his bank accounts being frozen.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) asset forfeiture unit seized the controversial businessman’s possessions in 2020. These include 29 cars, 27 properties and 19 active bank accounts. Household goods that belonged to him and his company, Blackhead Consulting, were also seized.

R5m paid to buy restaurant through lawyer

However, Sunday World can reveal that Sodi made a payment of R5-million towards The Greenhouse bar and restaurant in Sandton, Johannesburg, last year.

The deal was made through his lawyer Sven Laurencik of LLP Attorneys. He paid the large sum to the restaurant seller and owner Heinz Rynners.

The payment was made through LLP Attorneys’ business account.

The Greenhouse was going to be registered under the name of Sodi’s front man and former employee at Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting. This was revealed in communication exchanges between Rynners, Sodi and their lawyers. The exchanges were about the sale of the restaurant.

Failed to pay the balance

The negotiations fell through after Sodi allegedly failed to raise the remaining balance by the end of the agreed date in June.

He was granted an extension to August, and another extension to December. However, he failed to honour both deadlines.

Sources close to the businessman revealed that matters between Sodi and Rynners reached a boiling point afterwards. This was when Rynners realised that Sodi planned to use him for fraud and money laundering by using him as a front in the sale.

Money laundering accusations, financial mess

“[Rynners] realised that [Sodi] was in a financial mess when he failed to pay the remaining balance. Compounding the issue is his current financial status. He is under curatorship and should, therefore, have restricted access to substantial funds.

“Despite this, funds have allegedly been funnelled through his legal counsel, raising the spectre of money laundering. [This] is the process of channelling large sums of money through legal channels. Particularly by an individual with supposed limited financial access,” the source said.

Following his failure to pay the remaining balance, Sodi allegedly instructed his lawyers to approach Eris Property Group. He claimed that he paid the entire amount for the restaurant. As such, he asked them to change the ownership of the restaurant to his company’s name.

Sale called off amid dispute with seller

“[Rynners] learnt that [Sodi] went behind his back and approached his landlord through his lawyers to get a lease. …He then lost it and called his (Sodi’s) lawyers, warning them to stop talking to his landlord. And he basically started the process of calling off the sale agreement,” the source added.

Speaking to Sunday World on Saturday, Rynners said he was preparing a court application against Sodi. This is regarding the breakdown of the sale.

He added: “The matter is currently going through litigation. I am preparing a court application. I would like to check in with my lawyer before I comment any further about this.”

Sodi was not immediately available to comment.

His lawyer, Laurencik, was sent an email with detailed questions. He had not responded by the time of going to print.

