Celebrity News

WATCH | Sodi’s estranged wife slapped with R50m tax bill, plus fines

By Ngwako Malatji
Sodi’s estranged wife slapped with R50m tax bill, plus fines
Nthateng Lerata, who is separated from Edwin Sodi owes SARS over R49.9 million in personal income tax

The estranged wife of controversial businessman, Edwin Sodi, has been slapped with an almost R50-million tax bill by the South African Revenue Services ( Sars).

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Nthateng Matsoleli Lerata, who separated from Sodi a few years ago and is heading for divorce, owes Sars over R49.9-million in personal income tax.

The shocking titbits came to the fore after Sars obtained a summons against Lerata at the high court in Joburg about three weeks ago.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.