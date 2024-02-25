WATCH | Sodi’s estranged wife slapped with R50m tax bill, plus fines

The estranged wife of controversial businessman, Edwin Sodi, has been slapped with an almost R50-million tax bill by the South African Revenue Services ( Sars).

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Nthateng Matsoleli Lerata, who separated from Sodi a few years ago and is heading for divorce, owes Sars over R49.9-million in personal income tax.

The shocking titbits came to the fore after Sars obtained a summons against Lerata at the high court in Joburg about three weeks ago.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content