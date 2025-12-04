Solly Moholo to be honoured with posthumous Lifetime Achievement award

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has announced that the late Solomon Majafela Molokoane, affectionately known as Solly Moholo, will be posthumously honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAMA31 hybrid ceremony on December 14.

With a remarkable career that spanned more than two decades and over 15 albums, Moholo became a continental favourite, thanks to his electrifying mokhukhu gospel sound and high-energy performances that turned every stage into a celebration of culture, spirituality and joy.

Giant of traditional gospel music

Moholo rose to national fame in the early 2000s with his iconic album Ba Mmitsa Tsotsi, cementing himself as a giant of traditional South African gospel.

The proud Soshanguve native and lifelong member of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) blended powerful spiritual storytelling with township rhythms, the signature ZCC brass-band sound, and the unmistakable mokhukhu dance style that made him a cultural trailblazer.

His unforgettable live shows united generations and travelled across borders. Through this, he touched lives in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini and beyond.

Away from the spotlight, Moholo was equally impactful. He was a vocal anti-crime activist and a mentor to many artists. These include Winnie Mashaba, Makgarebe a Bochabela and Bana ba Solly Moholo, and a pillar of faith-driven community upliftment.

He was especially passionate about young people. Moholo regularly visited schools to speak out against bullying. He used both performance and personal testimony to encourage kindness, confidence and resilience. His passion included championing children living with disabilities. He offered emotional support and affirmed their dignity, potential and belonging.

Tribute to SA gospel icon

“Solly Moholo did not just perform gospel music. He lived it, breathed it, and made an entire nation dance to its truth,” said RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

“He took sacred songs from the church to the streets. And he showed us that joy, faith and culture can coexist powerfully. Even though he left us in 2024, his voice continues to uplift and inspire. This Lifetime Achievement Award is RiSA’s heartfelt tribute to a true South African music icon whose legacy will resonate for generations.”

Moholo passed away on October 2, 2024, in hospital. He was admitted to hospital after he fell ill following his pre-album launch tour in Botswana.

