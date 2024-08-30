Solly Moholo’s team asks for donations ‘to keep him alive’

The management of Solomon Molokoane, a seasoned gospel musician better known by his stage name Solly Moholo, has requested donations to cover his medical expenses.

This occurs as Moholo, who was recently hospitalised in South Africa after falling ill during a tour in Botwana, continues to receive treatment.

The management said in a statement on Thursday that he would need surgery soon. In a prior statement, it claimed that the musician’s health was improving.

Keep the legend alive

“Solly Moholo is in the intensive care unit (ICU) right now, and doctors have determined that he requires a brain operation,” said the management in a statement.

It said the public’s assistance of the Ba Mmitsa Tsotsi hitmaker would be greatly appreciated

“Your help is needed to keep the legend alive during this trying time for his friends, family, and team. I would be grateful for any amount of money.”

The 64-year-old Moholo was in Botswana for a pre-launch of his upcoming album, Wubani O zo Pepeza.

The Soshanguve-born singer’s crew reported that Botswana’s citizens liked him, but his health deteriorated on the way to the hotel where he stayed after his performances.

“During this time, the family would like to humbly request that you keep Ntate Solly Moholo in your prayers as he makes a full recovery,” they said.

Failure to perform at a paid gig

Moholo was one of several musicians who abandoned their fans when they did not show up for their paid gig in Limpopo over the Easter weekend, according to a Sunday World story from April.

Businessman Jeffrey Malatji arranged for them to play at his lavish establishment, Ejays Lounge, in Moime village, which is outside of Tzaneen.

However, they left a legion of their fans yawning when they failed to show up.

They did this without extending an apology to them or the businessman. Moholo later apologised to his fans for failing to show up on time at the event.

He promised that he would be at the venue sometime this year.

Also Read: Love’s in the air for celebrity couples

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content