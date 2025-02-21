Somizi gets tongue-lashing over child maintenance claims

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has received a heavy backlash from his social media followers.

This after he posted a song, which was viewed as an indirect response to Palesa Madisakwane, his baby mama’s allegations.

The lyrics of the song go: “I don’t bother anybody. I try to treat everybody the same but every time I turn my back, they scandalise my name.”

Baby mama spilled all on a podcast interview

The post came after Madisakwane had a three-part interview this week on the To Hell and Back podcast. In that interview, she said that Mhlongo told her to abort the baby when she fell pregnant. And when she gave birth to the child, Mhlongo refused to support it.

“He refused to maintain the child and I took him to court. By that time I’d already started acting and I was already a known brand, said Madisakwane.

“While we were in court, he couldn’t even look at us, he just looked away and stood miles away from us. [He requested a DNA test], and when the results came out, I just cried. Because I felt humiliated and disgraced,” said Madisakwane.

But his Instagram followers were not impressed, and called him out.

Calls to have him cancelled

Mmie Love said: “Can’t we cancel him because, wow. This is a heartbreaking social issue and you making jokes [sic]. Anyone who is a mother and still supports this guy, I don’t know. I am so disappointed because I always had so much respect for this guy.

“Buying boy toy cars and then living in your home but the best you can do for your ONLY child is a Uber home and lousy cakes. I wonder what your own mom is rolling around in her grave [sic].”

“Imagine having an entire kids clothing collection when your own kid wore clothes from donations,” wrote Tamera Kruger.

Zee Nhleko wrote: “I was so disappointed to hear Somizi is not helping his own blood. We all know that SA has unemployment issues. I’m working but even today my parents still help me there and there. Worse, SomG is a millionaire. He can support his only child. Ayi man these celebrities are selling fake lifestyle to us.”

Queen Lentsa said: “You never liked Bahumi and I believe Palesa when she said at some point you wanted her to abort the child. I mean, what have you done for your daughter?”

Somizi was once again approached for comment but he failed to