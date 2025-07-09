Somizi Mhlongo distances himself from cleaning company Search Light

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has publicly distanced himself from a company accused of failing to pay employee salaries despite mounting evidence linking him to it.

This development follows a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) ruling instructing the sheriff of the court to attach movable assets belonging to Search Light, a cleaning services company, for failing to comply with a wage payment order.

The enforcement award granted by the CCMA allows for the recovery of R165 402.62 plus interest via public auction of company property.

The enforcement award reads: “You may attach the movable goods of the respondent, and you may then realise by public auction the sum of R165 402.62 together with interest thereon at the legal rate. You must pay the applicant the amount due to him.”

Despite the order, Mhlongo took to Instagram over the weekend to deny any connection with the company, posting: “I just found out I own a company I never had. Mzansi for sho.”

However, Sunday World has obtained official documentation directly contradicting Mhlongo’s denial.

Mhlongo’s signature on the resolution

A resolution signed in May shows that Mhlongo, along with two other directors, authorised a legal representative to represent Search Light at CCMA during hearings related to the dismissal of employees stationed at the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg.

The company resolution reads in part: “Now therefore, the board resolves that Ms Ruth Makhambeni is hereby assigned the mandate and delegated the authority to represent the company at these CCMA proceedings.”

Mhlongo’s signature appears on this resolution, confirming his executive role in the matter.

The CCMA documents further confirmed that Search Light was referred due to the alleged unfair dismissal of over a dozen employees who had been contracted at the Carlton Centre, some for more than 13 years.

A dismissed employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told Sunday World: “His denial is laughable. Somizi personally came on site and introduced himself as a director.

“We don’t know why he’s pretending not to be involved. We’re not just looking for money, but we want our jobs back.”

The arbitration has been rescheduled for August 18 at the CCMA offices located on Fox Street in Johannesburg.

Date for arbitration finally set

Thabiso Putswe, a union representative for HOTELICCA, which represents the workers, criticised Mhlongo’s public denials.

“He must stop hiding behind his celebrity status and face us. The attachment order stands, and we’re just waiting on the sheriff to enforce it,” said Putswe.

“He attended client meetings. He knows what’s going on.”

Putswe added that the arbitration will primarily tackle the issue of unfair dismissal and the client’s ability to absorb the dismissed workers.

Efforts to get a comment from Mhlongo and fellow director Lindo Maleho were unsuccessful.

