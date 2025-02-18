‘Somizi told me to abort our baby’ — ex-lover Palesa Madisakwane

Somizi Mhlongo’s baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, has dropped yet another bombshell, alleging that Somizi told her to abort their child.

Madisakwane further claimed that when the child was born he demanded the DNA test.

Palesa was speaking on the Hell and Back podcast, part two. In this interview, she explained how the flamboyant media personality allegedly ill-treated her.

Refused to pay child support

“I was told to abort. When the baby was born he told me he doesn’t love the baby because he doesn’t love me.

“He refused to maintain the child and I took him to court. By that time I’d already started acting and I was already a known brand.

“It was so embarrassing but I had no choice. Even then, he insisted that Bahumi was not his child. He wanted a DNA test and it came back positive.

“While we were in court he couldn’t even look at us, he just looked away and stood miles away from us. When the results came out I just cried because I felt humiliated and disgraced,” explained Palesa.

Ex-husband supported Bahumi

“But even after that, he wouldn’t support his child. I’d call him and sometimes he’d pay and sometimes he wouldn’t. My ex-husband had to support Bahumi.

“I remember at some point Bahumi didn’t have food and I went to his place to ask for money. I found him with his boyfriend and he just stood there and threw R100 at us and went back inside the house,” she said.

She said that Bahumi was even financially excluded at tertiary school because she had not paid the fees.

“In 2020, Bahumi was homeless and Somizi was nowhere to be found. I was going through difficult times and I’d separated with my husband. My two kids from the marriage were living with my ex-husband and Bahumi had nowhere to stay. She had to live with friends, yet his father was living in a mansion,” she said.

Daughter still battling

“Even today, Somizi is still not supporting Bahumi. I’m responsible for her wellbeing. She is 30-years-old but she’s not financially stable. And she’s still living under my roof, I’m the one taking care of her.

“Sometimes she goes to these parties with Somizi but she comes back with nothing. The following day I have to give her money for transport. She’s hustling just like everyone else. From time to time she gets gigs but she is still under my care,” she said.

Palesa said she is saying all these things because she has made peace with it.

“Back then I couldn’t speak because I was protecting my children and my marriage. But now I have a voice. I’m opening up because I know there are women who are going through the same thing. [Women] who’ve been rejected and rejected by their partners. I want my story to motivate them,” she said.

Bahumi cagey about situation

Meanwhile, Bahumi also spoke on the Engineering Your Life with Lungelo podcast.

Unlike her mother, Bahumi was very cagey and careful with words.

“I feel like my father has some regrets. There are things he did and he regrets those things. I realised this when I was asking him for advice and I knew he was the best person to talk to. But he told me that I mustn’t become like him.”

She further confirmed that Living the Dream with Somizi was not an authentic reality show. “I honestly thought it would be real but I was wrong. The show was pushing a certain narrative and I wasn’t aware. I went blindly into it,” said Bahumi.

Both Somizi and Bahumi were contacted on emails and on the phone, but they failed to respond.

