Somizi was an absent father, says baby-mama Madisakwane

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo was an absent father, and he never raised his daughter, Bahumi.

This is according to Somizi’s ex-girlfriend Palesa Madisakwane, who was speaking on Owamie’s podcast To Hell and Back.

Palesa, who is still emotional, revealed that Somizi never helped in raising the child. In fact, he was even denying that the child is his.

“Somizi was not there at all, but his late sister, Joyce, supported me. She knew about our relationship, and she fully supported me,” said Palesa.

“In my mind I was looking for Somizi, but he was nowhere; he was playing duck and dive. In fact, he was even denying that the baby was his.

“The worst part was when I was accused of using the baby to lure him back into the relationship.”

She said that Bahumi did not even have food and clothes because Somizi was an absent father.

“When I went to the hospital, he wasn’t there; I didn’t even have clothes for the baby. He’s never apologised, and he’s never explained his actions. My daughter has just turned 30, and I’ve never received an apology,” she said.

She said people think that Bahumi’s relationship with Somizi was not solid because Somizi was not there. “With all the money and wealth he had, he never thought of his daughter.

“People would see him in private jets and throwing parties with his friends, but he never maintained his child.

“He didn’t even have a relationship with her. Their relationship only improved after the show, Living the Dream with Somizi,” she explained.

Somizi’s source of income is suspicious

Without saying much, Palesa said that Somizi’s source of income is suspicious.

“You know when somebody is supposed to be so successful and we don’t know the source of income, but it has to be spent publicly so that people can praise you.

“I mean, he’d rather spend all that wealth and throw parties with everyone else except his own child and family. That kind of money requires him to spend it publicly but not with his family.

“I’m not here to expose anyone, and I don’t want anyone’s money. I’m also not bitter, but I’m telling my own story.”

She said her feelings had been suppressed for a very long time, noting that now is the time to speak.

“I’ve been suppressed for a very long time, and I didn’t want to speak because I have to protect my children from bullying. He didn’t care how his daughter felt. I had to be strong.

“He has never apologised, and he has never explained his actions. I’m not saying he must apologise, but if he had ubuntu, he’d apologise for his actions.

“Nonetheless, I’ve forgiven him, and I’m glad his relationship with Bahumi has improved.”

Bahumi was raised by my ex-husband

Somizi and Palesa started dating when she was 19, and she fell pregnant at the age of 21.

“That’s when Somizi told me he was gay. At that time I didn’t even know what it meant, but he distanced himself from me.

“Unfortunately, at that time, my parents were also separating, and I had to go and stay with my grandparents.

I had no job and no education. After giving birth, I had to go and work as a waitress thereafter at a clothing shop,” she recalled.

Somizi’s sister Joyce would baby-sit the child. Palesa later got married.

“Bahumi was one year old, and she was actually raised by my ex-husband until she was 15 years old,” said Palesa.

Questions were sent to Somizi, but he failed to respond.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content