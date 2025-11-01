Songstress Berita on sisterhood, soul and the power of taking up space

Soulful songstress Gugulethu Khumalo, popularly known as Berita, is ready to grace the stage once again, this time as part of the star-studded Divas of Soul lineup, marking the concert’s grand return since 2019.

For the Ndicel’ikiss hitmaker, this moment is more than a gig. It’s a homecoming to authentic, homegrown soul music and a celebration of women who’ve shaped the genre.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Berita said she feels deeply honoured to be part of the Divas of Soul lineup this year.

“This event celebrates authentic home-grown soul music. To have the opportunity to be back on this stage is truly special. And I’m grateful to be part of it,” she said.

Celebration of women

For Berita, the concert symbolises music, recognition and celebration of women who pour their hearts into soul.

“The audience has a deep love for soulful women in music,” she says. “It’s beautiful to be part of continuing that story.”

Berita’s career has been grounded in collaboration and sisterhood. She highlights her bond with fellow artist Amanda Black, describing her as “a true sister” both in music and in life.

“Whenever I face a challenge, whether it’s about music, life or the business side of it, I turn to other women,” she said.

“Amanda and I have collaborated on each other’s albums. She’s someone I know I can call when I need guidance.”

The singer believes unity among women is a powerful force.

“We share so many lived experiences and stories that connect us. Our sisterhood can inspire other women who are watching us. Showing what’s possible when we uplift one another.”

With over a decade in the industry, Berita continues to evolve both musically and personally.

Evolving artistic expression

“Soul music only gets better with time,” she reflects.

“I’ve been singing, writing, playing guitar, and performing for the past 11 years. And my music keeps evolving. It feels richer and more honest with each season of my life.”

As she’s matured, so has her interpretation of her songs.

“When I first wrote some of my songs, I was still a young girl finding my voice. Now, as a grown woman, I can sing them with a new kind of depth. From a place of lived experience and reflection.”

Beyond her music, Berita is passionate about inspiring women to take up space.

“There’s something powerful about a woman holding a guitar and expressing herself through her art,” she said.

“I want women to see that it’s possible to do things that aren’t always expected of us.”

She adds that her journey is about empowerment, especially for women breaking into traditionally male-dominated spaces.

Before stepping on stage, Berita has her own “diva” self-care routine.

“The day before a show, I give myself a home facial,” she laughs.

“On the day, I steam to prepare my voice and take some quiet time to breathe, stretch, pray, and centre myself before stepping on stage.”

As for what fans can expect from her Divas of Soul performance, she teases a surprise. “Join us at Emperors Palace on the 6th of December and you’ll see for yourself. I’m collaborating with a local designer for a statement outfit. I’m going all out.”

Berita recently released her single Gugulethu. She hints at a new song debut during her upcoming performance.

“I’m definitely due for a follow-up single,” she confirms. “The audience will get an exclusive taste of it at the concert.”

With her signature grace and depth, Berita continues to be a beacon for authenticity, sisterhood, and soulful storytelling.

“I want to encourage women to come out and celebrate with each other. Bring your sisters, your mothers, your friends let’s make it a night to remember.”

