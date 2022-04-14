Songstress Mariechan promises fans a full album

Mariechan Luiters, who says fans should ready themselves for a new album this year, is a diva on the mic and has maintained longevity since the early 2000s.

The former member of Jamali, one of Mzansi’s most successful pop groups, recently worked with DJ Mobi Dixon during the launch of a music video for the song When House was House.

“I love working with Mobi, he gives me creative freedom to be myself and to play with my voice,” shared Mariechan.

Mariechan, 39, who has not released an album since Cherry Blossom in 2018, explained: “I think it’s time. I have been working hard on making music behind the scenes and doing features, now it’s my turn. This year, I will be releasing a full album.”

Before the full album, Mariechan will be releasing singles including the amapiano collaboration. “I have also made some international relationships and I want to take my music abroad.”

On the relationship front, the Missed Calls hitmaker has been open about her relationship with producer and singer Emmanuel Mumbili Mutendji, also known as Manu Worldstar. He is 26, making him 13 years younger than her.

“Manu is my partner in crime. We have so much creative chemistry. The music brought us together and the age difference means nothing to us. He teaches me so much and visa-versa.”

