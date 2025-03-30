Sonia called off secret engagement

Acclaimed television actress and executive producer Sonia Mbele has claimed to have called off her secret engagement to her former significant other because of his bad habits.

This after she dumped her other boyfriend, a businessman after he got married because she did not want to be his sultana. Both the businessman and her ex boyfriend cannot be named for legal reasons.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Mbele, who produced the Real Housewives of Joburg and a podcast titled Woza Nazo, claimed she was affianced to get married to her ex-boyfriend in 2023.

News that Mbele was betrothed to her ex-boyfriend was revealed by the former Generations actress’s close friend, who did not want to be named for fear of compromising their friendship.

Speaking to Sunday World, the deep throat said Mbele, who divorced top lawyer Leslie Sedibe a few years after their fairytale wedding in Sun City in 2014, told them that she had been blissfully engaged to her fiancé.

The award-winning actress, said the source, told them that the boyfriend surprised her when he bought her an expensive silver ring costing a fortune and proposed to her. Mbele, further said our mole, told them that after several months of a romantic relationship with the boyfriend, she dumped him.

The source also said the actress, who played Lisbeth Molapo in the series Blood & Water, alleged that she was also in love with a businessman but dumped him.

She alleged that the only reason she had entertained the businessman was because he was not married when she met him. “We don’t blame her because Sonia is a successful, pretty

businesswoman who does not want to be anyone’s second best.”

According to our source, Mbele, who also played Cleopatra Mokwena in the SABC1 soap opera Family Secrets, believed that she is worth more than being the businessman’s doxy.

The source also said Mbele was a woman of rectitude and probity who did not want to ruin her reputation by having an adulterous affair. By virtue of being a public figure, said the source, Mbele’s relationship would, one way or the other, have become cannon fodder for tabloids.

Mbele, further said the source, is not one of those clay-foot celebrities who work very hard to be famous and then wear brim straw hats and shades to hide their identity when they go out in public.

“She wants to be free; when she finds love, she does not want to torture herself by meeting her lover at secret places to avoid being seen because she would be messing around with stolen goods; no, that’s not her,” said the source.

Mbele, hogged media headlines last week when she flaunted a red Ferrari, which is reportedly worth R5-million.

Although Sunday World was able to independently verify Mbele’s claims, the actress said although her boyfriend bought her the ring, she was never engaged to him. “He did not put the ring on my finger,” she claims.

Asked if she lied to her associates about her engagement, Mbele said she did not lie.

Mbele also confirmed that she dumped the businessman because she did not want to be entangled in a marital drama.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content