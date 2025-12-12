South African dancer, rapper Junior King dies in tragic N1 crash

South Africa is mourning the sudden death of well-known dancer and rapper Dugulth “Junior King” Ferreira, whose family confirmed his passing on Thursday afternoon.

The 29-year-old artist died in a head-on collision between a truck and a sedan on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei in the Free State at around 7.25am.

Earlier in the day, rumours about his death had circulated on social media, and the family later released an official statement.

Lucinda Windvogel, speaking on behalf of the family, said: “It is with profound sorrow that we, the family of Dugulth Ferreira, known to many as Junior King, announce his untimely passing following a tragic accident on the N1 early this morning.”

Windvogel described the performer as a son, father, brother, and artist whose talent and energy touched countless lives.

Children were unharmed in car crash

The family also confirmed that two of Ferreira’s children, who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, were unharmed.

They added that two other passengers sustained injuries.

“While we grieve deeply, we wish to reassure the public that his children are safe,” the statement read.

“The other two passengers involved in the accident are currently hospitalised, and we ask that you keep them in your prayers as they recover.”

Windvogel said the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of tributes from fans and the arts community.

Legacy will live in hearts of supporters

“His legacy as a performer and cultural voice will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. We kindly ask for privacy during this time of mourning, and we thank everyone for their continued support and compassion.”

Meanwhile, police have confirmed the details of the collision.

Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said emergency services were dispatched to the scene after reports of a head-on crash between a light truck and a sedan.

Upon arrival, first responders found severe damage to both vehicles and confirmed one fatality.

“The report from first responders indicates that the grey Volkswagen Polo TSI was driving on the southbound lane towards Bloemfontein, whereas the truck was driving towards Winburg on the northbound lane,” Covane said.

He added that Ferreira had been seated behind the driver with his two children. The children and a front-seat passenger were taken to Pelonomi Trauma Hospital in Bloemfontein for further treatment.

“Both the driver of the Volkswagen Polo and the truck escaped unharmed,” Covane noted.

Police later met with the family at the hospital, where Ferreira’s sister formally identified him.

“It was confirmed by the sister that the deceased is Dugulth Darian Denver Ferreira (29),” Covane said.

