South African Grammy winner Tyla pulls plug on planned tour

Tyla Laura Seethal, the Grammy-winning singer, has announced that she will not be embarking on her planned tour, which was scheduled to take place in North America, the UK, and Europe, because of a persistent injury.

Tyla shared a statement on her social media accounts on Thursday, announcing the unfortunate news.

She expressed her gratitude and humility for all of her accomplishments over the past year, saying that embarking on a tour has been a lifelong dream.

Tyla stated that although she would have preferred to treat her injury in private, she feels compelled to let her fans know what ails her.

Injury has worsened

“For the past year, I have been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened,” she said in a statement.

“I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes, but the pain has only become more agonising, as has the severity of the situation.

“I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this, but as of right now, I will not be able to proceed with the tour.

“In consulting with medical professionals, it is becoming increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety.”

Grammy for Best African Performance

The 22-year-old singer from Edenvale, east of Johannesburg, made history in February by becoming the youngest recipient of a Grammy award from Mzansi, bringing pride to her home country.

At the 66th annual Grammy Awards, which Trevor Noah hosted, Tyla took home her first Grammy in the esteemed Best African Performance category.

Fellow South African Musa Keys was honoured in the same category for his contribution to the song Unavailable, which he co-wrote with Nigerian superstar Davido.

Tyla became the first solo South African artist to feature on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023 when her song Water became an overnight sensation.

