‘South Africans are awakening to our traditional sound’ – Zawadi YaMungu

Fresh off a South African Music Awards (SAMA) nomination and preparing to honour the late Mam’Busi Mhlongo at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, traditional music artist Zawadi YaMungu, born Nkosingiphile Mpanza, says the recognition is proof that South Africans are rediscovering their cultural identity through indigenous music.

The singer, who hails from Mandeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, adopted the Swahili stage name Zawadi YaMungu, meaning ‘Gift from God’, a direct translation of her isiZulu name, and believes audiences are becoming more receptive to indigenous sounds, storytelling and African identity.

“What this recognition means to me is that our African people, specifically South Africans, are warming up to and awakening to our traditional and cultural sound,” she told Sunday World.

‘I’ve been received for who I am’

“To be recognised at home and to be seen for who I am, what I do and what I believe in as an artist and traditional cultural practitioner means everything. It shows that I’ve been received for who I am.”

The SAMA nomination comes as YaMungu prepares to perform in a special tribute celebrating the life and music of the late jazz icon Mam’Busi Mhlongo at this year’s Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.

She says joining the tribute was never a difficult decision.

“Mam’Busi Mhlongo did amazing work in preserving our African sound during her time. She represented us culturally through music, and I wanted to celebrate that legacy because I’m walking in those same footsteps.”

“I perform songs from the past and I’m inspired by her sound. She’s one of the people I constantly listen to and draw inspiration from in the work I create today.”

Princess Magogo’s influence

Another towering influence on her music is Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu, whose storytelling and use of indigenous instruments continue to shape YaMungu’s artistic identity.

“I’ve done a lot of research about Princess Magogo. I’m inspired by the way she wrote music, her storytelling and how she used indigenous instruments like the ugubhu.”

She says reviving those sounds has become central to her mission as an artist.

“I’m deeply influenced by her work and I want to present that to our people. Bringing back these old instruments allows audiences to reconnect with the beautiful sounds of our ancestors.”

For YaMungu, the instruments themselves are storytellers.

“They are handmade from trees and natural materials. They come from the soil and have stories that are older than us. They remind us of the connection African people have with nature, and I believe they still have so much to teach us.”

Although audiences often hear echoes of South Africa’s legendary voices in her performances, YaMungu says honouring those artists has never meant losing herself.

“I’ve always believed I have a distinct voice, but I’m also able to channel these incredible artists. To bring your own personality and your own voice takes being different and listening attentively. Sometimes it even surprises me that I’m able to do it.”

Years of studying the artists she admires

She attributes that ability to years of studying the artists she admires.

“I listen to their songs all the time. I watch their interviews and live performances. All of that comes in handy when I’m preparing for my own performances.”

Even so, she says every performance carries her own lived experience.

“We grew up in different places and different cultural spaces. I grew up in Mandeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal. That shapes who I am. We’re all Africans presenting our culture differently, but at the same time we’re telling the same story.”

Describing her own career, YaMungu says success has demanded resilience more than anything else.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey, even though it might look easy from the outside. It takes courage, consistency and being stubborn.”

She says the challenges she has faced have only strengthened her resolve.

“So many things have happened along the way, but that stubbornness keeps telling me to continue. I believe in myself, I believe in my music and I believe in the gift I’ve been given.”

A purpose beyond entertainment

For her, music has always carried a purpose beyond entertainment.

“This gift isn’t just for me. It’s for everyone. It’s about healing the nation while also healing myself.”

YaMungu says storytelling remains the heartbeat of everything she creates.

“My music tells stories about life and stories from the past. I hope people take those traditional stories with them because they remind us where we come from so we know where we’re going.”

She hopes listeners reconnect with African identity through indigenous knowledge, lullabies and ancestral sounds.

“I want people to reconnect with imilolozelo (traditional lullabies), our instruments and the wisdom they carry. As a storyteller, I listen carefully so I can write music that is relevant and music that belongs to the people.”

Navigating South Africa’s music industry has taught YaMungu that talent alone is not enough.

“You need a good team behind you. You need a strong foundation, people you can go back to for advice and people who are willing to do the research because no one fully understands how this industry works.”

Investing in the brand

She believes artists should invest just as much in building their brand as they do in creating music.

“You have to work on your brand and always show up as yourself so people receive you for who you are. Believe in yourself, rehearse constantly, keep making good music and stay active.”

Despite already establishing herself as one of South Africa’s leading traditional musicians, YaMungu still has several artists she dreams of working with.

“I’d love to collaborate with Sjava because I think we’re both unique and there’s a beautiful story we could tell together.”

She also hopes to work with Malian singer-songwriter Fatoumata Diawara and Grammy-winning Beninese icon Angélique Kidjo.

“I love Fatoumata’s style and how she presents herself through her music,” she said.

“And I really admire Angélique Kidjo. I love her sound, her style and the fact that she even performs South African songs. I’d love to see what we could create together.”

Following Joy of Jazz, fans can expect more music, another album, new singles, collaborations and international performances.

“There’ll be more music, another album, a few singles, collaborations and hopefully more performances around the world.”

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