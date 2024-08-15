The actors who worked with Connie Chiume on different sets surrounded her casket as they paid their final respects, setting a sombre atmosphere at the Oasis of Life Family church in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni. Chiume was described as a dedicated thespian who excelled in every role she played.\u00a0 This was during her send-off on Thursday, at which the president accorded her a level two special provincial funeral. According to ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula, the special provincial funeral is not a favour to Chiume. She deserved it, he said. During the funeral, videos of all the shows in which Chiume starred were played.\u00a0 These included Zone 14, Yizo-Yizo, Rhythm City and Black Panther. However, her family felt as though Chiume was overworked until her last years on earth. The country\u2019s entertainment and arts sector does not prioritise its people. These were the words of one of Chiume\u2019s sons, Tumi Chiume. He said this in his speech as his children shared their messages to their late mother. \u201cI wasn\u2019t supposed to speak today because I spoke at the memorial. But I\u2019m getting heated as I\u2019m standing here. Are there people from the industry here today?\u201d he asked before he started. Son testifies how Chiume loved the industry He said that although he isn\u2019t employed in the industry, he is aware of what goes on behind closed doors. This was because he had to support his mother. \u201cIs it fair to work a 70-year-old 10 scenes a day? Is it fair that somebody at this age, could be working 16 hours in a day? \u201cYou may know or not know this, but I was my mother\u2019s chauffeur. I would have to drive her everywhere, even when I wanted to go out. So I saw this industry from the back because I was never in the front and what I saw, was painful for me,\u201d he said. He stated that the industry doesn\u2019t reward the hard work that thespians put into the business. \u201cMy mother loved this industry so much, but she was in pain because the industry worked her out. You are sitting here doing nothing but the production houses sit together to decide working conditions for you. \u201cI\u2019m going to talk because I\u2019m not in the industry like you, so no one is going to cancel me.\u201d 'She included all of us in her mom embrace' Actress Katlego Danke, who portrayed Chiume\u2019s daughter on Mzansi Magic's Gomora, also paid tribute. She said she will always remember Chiume for her role as a mother to her own children. \u201cAs passionate as she was about her craft, she was just as passionate about her role as mom to her children. Just mom, not a celebrity, not the Black Panther Hollywood actress, but just mom. \u201cI don\u2019t know how she did it, but she found it in her heart to include us too in her mom embrace. Ministers, actors and top politicians in attendance \u201cI am so grateful that I gave her flowers while she was still alive. We will miss her with her ungovernable naughty sense of humour.\u201d Fellow actors, former Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula were in attendance. Also Sport, Arts and Culture Mnister Gayton McKenzie were among those present at the funeral. Chiume died on Tuesday last week at a hospital in Johannesburg. She was laid to rest at Lala Ngoxolo cemetery at Crystal Park, in Benoni. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content