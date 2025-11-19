Sphamandla Dhludhlu honoured to play Chicco Twala in Brenda Fassie doccie

In the SABC 1 four-part documentary-series Vulindlela, actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu portrays music mogul and Brenda Fassie’s producer and friend Sello “Chicco” Twala.

The narrative of the late icon is a brisk trot through Langa Township, her place of birth, Cape Town. Told by Dzinge Productions, the story goes through her life before birth, childhood, struggles, stardom, until her last days.

It gives her family a platform to tell her true authentic life story. And the people who worked with her share the experience of the vulnerable, emotional singer with yet a poignant passion for music until her success and death in May 9 2024.

Big Shoes to fill

Brenda Ngxoli re-enacts some moments of Fassie’s life, which are merged in the doccie-series. Former The River, Ithonga, Mina Nawe, Shaka iLembe actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu was challenged with the role of award-winning music producer and composer for the late singer.

At first, Sphamandla was uncertain whether he could fit into the shoes of a highly respected man like Twala, whose music experience earned him international acclaim.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to share the mystery and power behind Bab Twala,” Sphamandla told Sunday World.

When his agent called him to prepare for the audition, he went straight to the internet to search for what he could find about the relationship Brenda had with Chicco.

“I was nervous, thinking of how I would navigate the role. It was a big task. When I searched the internet, everything was surface-level and not enough.”

But like a true actor, he allowed himself to “be one with the character”.

“I am an actor, at the end of the day. And being an actor means I can challenge myself to play any role given to me.”

Gave it his all

The real work came after the audition for the Thokoza-born actor.

“I didn’t think I would have been able to pull it off. But I gave it my all,” Sphamandla said.

He went back to Brenda Fassie archives. We watched documentaries where the award-winning producer, composer Chicco, had spoken or even shown a glimpse of his personality.

“I then asked the producers to give me a day or two to learn his ways, gestures, mannerisms. And just hear how he and Mam Brenda met,” Sphamandla said.

“I got a chance to sit down and learn how he and Brenda met. I observed the way he speaks, his character, personality, the way he walks, and carries himself. He explained how Vulindlela came about. And he detailed how he approached Brenda for the song Too Late [for mama], and how he was scared to approach her.”

He planned, rehearsed, and prepared as much as he could for the first day of shooting.

“I am truly honoured to have had to play a giant in this lifetime. And to be part of telling Mam Brenda Fassie’s life story. I just hope everyone enjoys watching.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content