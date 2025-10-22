Sphamandla Dhludhlu joins iThonga in powerful yet vulnerable character

South African television fans have a new reason to tune in as talented actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu takes on the role of Captain Mandla Mchunu in the gripping weekday telenovela iThonga.

Known for his versatility and depth, Dhludhlu promises to bring a perfect balance of strength, vulnerability, and intensity to the small screen.

When asked about his reaction to being cast as, Dhludhlu said it felt like “a blessing and a challenge.”

For him, playing a layered character like Captain Mchunu, a tough cop with a big heart, was a dream come true. “I’ve always wanted to play a character who is both powerful and vulnerable,” he told Sunday World.

iThonga has been described as a dark and intense drama, full of suspense, emotion, and unexpected twists.

Dhludhlu assures viewers that the series delivers on all fronts. “Every episode pulls you in deeper. You’ll see real stories, real emotions, and a few twists you won’t see coming,” he said.

Reel tough nut

Captain Mchunu is known for taking down dangerous criminals, but underneath the hard exterior lies a man of integrity, loyalty, and warmth.

“Even though most of his life revolves around work, he’s loving and caring,” Dhludhlu explained. “As the story unfolds, viewers will see his softer, more human side.”

To prepare for the demanding role, Dhludhlu did extensive research, observing real-life police captains and studying their discipline and leadership style. He also enlisted a language adviser to perfect his isiZulu, ensuring authenticity in every line.

“I wanted it to feel real and respectful,” he said.

For Dhludhlu, the role is more than just another acting gig; it’s a chance to challenge himself emotionally and professionally.

“This role demands more emotional depth and leadership. I’m not just reacting; I’m leading others in the story,” he said.

Reflecting on his career, Dhludhlu credits his role as Zweli in Marked on Netflix as a turning point. “That role opened doors, taught me discipline, and reminded me why I love storytelling,” he said.

Looking ahead, Dhludhlu is excited about the evolution of South African television. “It’s beautiful to see our stories told on such a high level. The world is finally watching us, and I’m proud to be part of this new wave,” he said.

