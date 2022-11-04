Stained Glass confirms Omuhle Gela’s departure from ‘Uzalo’

Stained Glass, the production house for Uzalo, confirmed on Friday that actress Omuhle Gela has left the telenovela.

Uzalo publicist Nomfundo Zondi said Gela will no longer be a part of the SABC1 hit show due to a disagreement regarding contractual terms.

“We will update you about future developments regarding this. Stained Glass wishes to thank Omuhle once again for being a part of our family, and we wish her success in her future endeavours,” said Zondi.

This comes after the actress, who played the role of Nomzaswazi Magwaza, confirmed in an Instagram post on Thursday that she had left the show.

Gela joined the telenovela in May after a new family was introduced, and her character sought to secure a rightful place in the family’s crime business.

