Street sweeper turned opera singer James Bhemjee has died

James Bhemgee, a former street sweeper who mesmerised SA’s Got Talent judges and stole the hearts of many South Africans during season two of the talent search show in 2010, has died.

The 57-year-old from Kalksteenfontein is reported to have passed away after a short illness at his home in Rocklands, Cape Town early on Wednesday.

The opera singer was known as the Singing Dustman. A woman overheard him singing while he was sweeping the streets and offered to pay for him to receive vocal lessons.

Since winning the competition, Bhemgee went on to perform at numerous sold-out events. He also performed with international Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins and was part of Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra Tour to South Africa.

James Bhemjee has passed on. Saddest news.

RIP Life in heaven will begin for this good man. Condolences to the lived ones and friends. A great loss to SA art. pic.twitter.com/omXrddEd6u — BOSMONT COMMUNITY (@BOSMONT_unite) June 22, 2022

