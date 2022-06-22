E-edition
Street sweeper turned opera singer James Bhemjee has died

By Somaya Stockenstroom

James Bhemgee, a former street sweeper who mesmerised SA’s Got Talent judges and stole the hearts of many South Africans during season two of the talent search show in 2010, has died.

The 57-year-old from Kalksteenfontein is reported to have passed away after a short illness at his home in Rocklands, Cape Town early on Wednesday.

The opera singer was known as the Singing Dustman. A woman overheard him singing while he was sweeping the streets and offered to pay for him to receive vocal lessons.

Since winning the competition, Bhemgee went on to perform at numerous sold-out events. He also performed with international Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins and was part of Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra Tour to South Africa.

