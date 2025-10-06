‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge battled depression before his death

Strictly Come Dancing SA judge and Latin dance champion Michael Wentink has passed away at the age of 46 following a battle with depression. The internationally acclaimed Latin Dance champion, fashion designer, and TV personality died in Bangkok. Loss immeasurable Latin American dance trainer Ralf Lepehne confirmed the news without revealing the exact nature of his death. \u201cHe left us far too soon, and the loss is immeasurable,\u201d Lepehne said. \u201cTo the world, Michael was a true legend of Latin dance \u2013 a champion, an artist, and an inspiration to so many. He moved with a power and grace that left audiences breathless; a master of his art who commanded the stage with a fiery passion.\u201d Rooted in Africa Born in Bloemfontein, Free State, he found international acclaim and travelled the world. Although based abroad, he believed Africa rooted him. \u201cThe world may be my stage, but Africa is my grounding force. My roots. My rhythm. My reminder of who I truly am. I\u2019ve seen the world. But the spirit of South Africa lives in my bones. No matter where I go, home always calls me back,\u201d Wentink previously said in a Strictly Come Dancing SA episode. Lepehne shared that behind the fame and fortune, he battled depression. \u201cYet behind the trophies and the spotlight was the man we knew and loved \u2013 a dear friend and partner, a kind soul whose light touched our lives deeply.\u201d \u201cHe was engaged in a long and deeply private struggle. Battling the relentless weight of depression with a quiet courage known only to those closest to him.\u201d \u201cHis passing is a painful reminder that the brightest lights often cast the deepest shadows, and that the strongest among us can be fighting battles we cannot see.\u201d Lepehne added that while their world is dimmer without him, Michael\u2019s spirit, his laughter, and his profound passion for dance will live in their hearts forever. Tributes TV presenter Mi\u0161a Cigoj described this as one of the saddest moments in his dance career history. \u201cThis is one of those sad moments when time stops,\u201d he said. \u201cThe legend of dance sport, the amazing and breathtaking Michael Wentink, has sadly passed away. In 2023, we were all heartbroken when the beautiful and special Beata Onefater passed away. Now you two angels are reunited for eternity somewhere up there. We will never forget you! Legends like you two are immortal.\u201d Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content