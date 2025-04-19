‘Strip club episode was purely for entertainment’ – Mzozo

Popular traditional healer, reality TV star and cast member Bhongolethu “Dr Khehlelezi” Mzozo has revealed the truth behind the reality show Thinah singoZungu.

The show, which is said to reflect the real life of ordained pastor and gospel singer Thina Zungu, has come under fire after an episode where Mzozo blindfolded Zungu and his friends and took them to a strip club.

The episode drew public criticism, especially because it featured Zungu, Lwando “Jumbo” Nyangiwe, and Mxolisi “Striker” Shange being entertained by scantily clad dancers while Mzozo appeared to enjoy himself on the dancefloor.

Strip club episode caused backlash

Responding to the backlash, Mzozo defended himself by revealing that the show is not entirely authentic.

“This is an update on the show Thinah singoZungu. Firstly, I want to emphasise that Thina and Jumbo are just my friends, they are not my clients. They don’t comment on my work as a traditional healer, and I don’t want them to. I’m surprised Thina is receiving all the backlash,” he said.

“About the episode at the strip club, for a show to be interesting and entertaining, it needs drama. It needs weird things to happen. I’m not familiar with strip clubs and I don’t even drink alcohol. But we did that episode purely to entertain viewers.”

Mzozo said he felt compelled to speak out because viewers seemed confused.

Reality shows accused of staging ‘dramatic’ scenes

This is not the first reality show to come under scrutiny for allegedly staging scenes.



Not long ago, Somizi Mhlongo’s daughter, Bahumi Madisakwane, and her mother, Palesa Madisakwane, accused the producers of Living the Dream with Somizi of misrepresenting his life.

Similarly, Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku from Uthando Nesthembu explained to her fans that a scene suggesting she arrived late to her husband’s birthday party was edited for dramatic effect.

However, Thina Zungu, who also serves as one of the producers of Thinah singoZungu, refuted Mzozo’s claims.

“I don’t know what he’s talking about. Maybe he knew something that we didn’t. Perhaps he can explain more,” Zungu responded.

