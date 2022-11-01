Struggling actor Vusi Thanda gets R30k donation from Kicks

Kicks Sportwear has handed over a cheque worth R30 000 to veteran actor Vusi Thanda after the thespian posted a video on social media pleading for financial assistance.

Founder and CEO of Kicks Sportswear Sammy Mhaule said the company is happy to assist Thanda. “After much consideration and talks with Vusi Thanda, we decided it would be best for us to opt out of hosting an event and have agreed to rather hand over a cheque of R30 000 as our contribution to this legend,” said Mhaule.

“Although we would have loved to host the event as planned, this approach made more sense to everyone involved, because the ultimate goal of this whole exercise was always to offer relief to uBaba.”

Mhaule also extended his gratitude to all the individuals and businesses who supported the initiative.

Thanda, who was overwhelmed by joy, thanked Kicks Sportswear for the kind gesture. “I am officially saying goodbye to poverty. I don’t want to touch a cent of this money but instead I want to invest it, because that is a mistake I made in the past,” said Thanda.

“I have learned my lesson and never want to misuse money again. Thank you to the Kicks team for standing by me through this very difficult time. May God bless all of you.”

Thanda, fondly known as Tshawe on the popular SABC1 sitcom Emzini Wezinsizwa broadcast between 1994 and 2004, went public with his financial difficulties over a month ago and pleaded with the nation to come to his rescue.

Popular for his “as far as I am concerned” line on screen, the former The Queen thespian said in September that he had received some financial assistance and thanked his fans who took the time to donate.

