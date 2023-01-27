Supersport’s Lindiwe Nxumalo is expecting

Sultry Supersport sports presenter Lindiwe Nxumalo has shared the news that she is expecting a little bundle.

Nxumalo and her partner, Sibusiso Nxumalo were engaged in 2021.

Nxumalo’s husband, believed to be a pilot, proposed for marriage at the top of Nambithi Hills in the KwaZulu Natal, where the two love lovebirds were on holiday.

She previously told Sunday World that her husband was a very private guy who makes her happy.

Taking to social media the presenter shared the exciting news of her pregnancy.

“The greatest gift we’ve ever received,” she wrote.

