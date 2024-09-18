Survivor of crash that killed Malome Vector releases song

Rising star Puleng Rebecca Phoofolo, who is currently in recovery after being involved in a car accident that took the lives of Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala, will be releasing a song.

Phoofolo recently told Sunday World that she was not okay emotionally since the deaths of the two singers.

She shared that she has experienced grief from losing loved ones and wants to use her pain to heal others through her new single, MAMA.

“Through the song MAMA, I wanted to show appreciation to my late mom and to show gratitude as I am reaping the fruits of her prayers,” said Phoofolo.

Love your mothers

“But the song is to also bring awareness to those who still have their parents and loved ones, particularly their mothers, to love them like there’s no tomorrow.

“Those with broken relationships with their mothers should at least work on their bond. It is not easy to do this life thing without a mother.”

Phoofolo, a solo artist from Virginia in the Free State, started singing at Sunday School when she was young.

She climbed her way up to the church’s worship team, where she continued singing and performing for numerous years.

Early in 2022, gospel artist Ntate Teboho Moloi presented her with an opportunity that marked and paved her career in the industry.

She performed alongside Moloi at his “Ya Re Tshepisitseng” album launch that was hosted at Hoffman Square, Bloemfontein, on March 18, 2022.

Debut single

In late 2022, Phoofolo and Sliq Magagula met and discussed the various ventures and opportunities for her career as an artist.

They agreed that Phoofolo would be signed to Sliq Records.

She has since featured and performed with other artists who are signed under the record company.

On March 24, 2023, she then released Morero, her debut single under SLIQ Records.

She then worked on her other single following her first single, Rato Laka, which featured Malome Vector, who was one of the leading artists in the industry.

